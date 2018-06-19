IIMC entrance exam 2018: Results to be declared tomorrow, interview from July 2

IIMC entrance examinations 2018: The candidates can check the results through iimc.nic.in IIMC entrance examinations 2018: The candidates can check the results through iimc.nic.in

IIMC entrance examinations 2018: The results of IIMC entrance examination will be declared on June 20. Candidates who have appeared for the the entrance examination can check the results through the official website, iimc.nic.in. The examination was conducted on May 26 and 27.

The GD/Interview round for the English Journalism course will be conducted from July 2 to July 7, 2018. The candidates for the Hindi Journalism and Advertising have to appear for the GD/ Advertising from July 3 to July 6, 2018, while the Radio and TV Journalism candidates have to appear from July 4 to July 6, 2018.

IIMC entance results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, iimc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ tab

Step 3: In the new tab, click on the course wise results

Step 4: A pdf sheet will open with the roll number of selected candidates

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Every year the examination was conducted for admission into Post graduate Journalism Courses in the coveted media institute, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC).

Courses offered in IIMC

-Journalism (English)

– Journalism (Hindi)

– Journalism (Odia)

– Journalism (Urdu)

– Journalism (Marathi)

– Journalism (Malayalam)

– Radio and TV Journalism

– Advertising and Public Relations.

