IIMC awards alumni for best work in journalism, PR

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) awarded the exemplary work in journalism and allied fields. The IIMC Alumni Association announced winners of the fourth IFFCO IIMCAA Awards during the annual alumni meet – Connections 2020, at IIMC headquarters in New Delhi.
Several awards including 11 in reporting, 12 in desk production, seven awards in advertising, PR and communications and one in media research were distributed. Priyamvada Rana and Pratyush Deep Kotoky jointly received the highest winning amount of Rs 51,000 for Agricultural reporting while other winners received Rs 21,000 each.
Young journalist Somesh Jha was declared alumni of the year while Chennai-based lake restoration activist Arun Krishnamurthy got public service award. As many as 17 students from Delhi campus received IIMCAA scholarships of Rs 25,000 each while 10 other campus students will be given it in chapter meets.
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2020 Winners
Alumni of the Year: Somesh Jha
Public Service: Arun Krishnamurthy
A1 – Agricultural Reporting: Priyamvada Rana & Pratyush Deep Kotoky
A2 – Investigative Reporting: Ranveer Singh
A3 – Developmental Reporting: Meena Kotwal
A4 – Political Reporting: Aman Gupta
A5 – Sports Reporting: Anand Dutta
A6 – Economic & Business Reporting: Somesh Jha
A7 – Crime Reporting: Rounak Kumar Gunjan
A8 – Environment Reporting: TR Vivek
A9 – Entertainment Reporting: Shweta Thakkur
A10 – Feature Writing: Diwash Gahatraj
A11 – Data Journalism: Gunjan Goswami
B1 – Print Production – Large Publications: Prashant Asthana
B2 – Print Production – Medium & Small Publications: NO WINNER
B3 – Broadcast Production – Large Network: Abhinav Pandey
B4 – Broadcast Production – Small & Medium Network: Pragya Barthwal Dhyani
B5 – Digital Production – Content: Aman Gupta
B6 – Digital Production – Innovation: NO WINNER
B7 – Digital Production – Video: Haritha KP
B8 – Anchor/ Presenter/ Broadcaster (Audio): Swati Bakshi
B9 – Anchor/ Presenter/ Broadcaster (Video): Neeraj Bhatt
B10 – Documentary Film Making: Jajati Karan
B11 – Photography – Amateur: Mark Valerian Lakra
B12 – Photography – Professional: Kumar Abhishek
C1 – Advertising: Mohit Pasricha
C2 – Media Innovation: Neharika Bhasin
C3 – Image Building (Public Relations): Parnika Deora
C4 – Advocacy: Pinky Pradhan
C5 – Crisis Management: Pragati Kandpal
C6 – Image Management: NO WINNER
C7 – Social Media Management – Small: Chaithanya Krishnaraju
C8 – Social Media Management – Big: NO WINNER
C9 – Social Media Influencer: Dheeraj Vashistha
C10 – Research Paper in Mass Communication: Om Prakash Das
Jury Special Mention
A2 – Investigative Reporting: Meena Kotwal
A3 – Developmental Reporting: Madhav Sharma
A3 – Developmental Reporting: Ayushi Jindal
A3 – Developmental Reporting: Kishan Barai
A6 – Economic & Business Reporting: Aprajita Sharma
A6 – Economic and Business Reporting: Rohin Kumar
A7 – Crime Reporting: Sonia Yadav
A11 – Data Journalism: Mukesh Rawat
B11 – Photography – Amateur: Akram Shakeel
C3 – Image Building: Badri Nath
C7 – Social Media Management – Small: Gargi Bhardwaj and Mandeep Yadav
C10 – Research Paper in Mass Communication: Dev Vrat Singh
The national meet of Connections 2020 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad, including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Dhenkanal, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Ranchi, Pune, Kochi, Bengaluru, Dubai, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu – over the next two months.
