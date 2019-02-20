IIMC alumni body hands out awards

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) awarded 35 people in the fields of reporting and advertising, among others, at the third IFFCO IIMCAA Awards Monday.

The Economic Times reporter and tuberculosis awareness campaigner Nandita Venkatesan was awarded the Alumni of the Year, and Goonj co-founder Meenakshi Gupta was awarded for Public Service.

“Awards were given in various categories, including 11 awards in reporting, 12 awards in production, nine awards in advertising, PR and Communications and one in media research. The Wire reporter, Shruti Jain, was given the award for agricultural reporting.

The meet also saw a kavi sammelan and mushaira in the memory of the CRPF men killed in Pulwama, where professor Waseem Barelwi, Dr Nawaz Deobandi, poet Gajendra Solanki and Dr Praveen Shukla presented poems on patriotism.