Pranab Mukherjee to teach IIM Ahmedabad students, new course introduced

A brand new course, which is housed within the JSW School of Public Policy at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, has been introduced, which deals with a broad overview of the interplay between the desired end of inclusive development and the system of parliamentary democracy in India. Students pursuing PGPM (Post Graduate Programme in Management), FABM (Food and Agri-Business Management) and PGPX (Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives) at IIM, Ahmedabad will be attending this course called “Public Policy for Inclusive Development of India”.

Shri Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India, will serve as the faculty for at least 12 out of 22 sessions. Prof. Vijaya Sherry Chand, Chairperson of JSW School of Public Policy and Prof. Anil Gupta are to be the professors handling other sessions of the course.

About the course

The pedagogy draws on the experiences of Shri Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India to reflect on the theory and practice of public policy for the inclusive development of India. The students will get an opportunity to learn from the deep insights that Shri Mukherjee alone can share with complete authenticity and conviction.

He will be delivering lectures on the following broad themes:

— Constitutional Provisions for Socio-economic Inclusivity: Theory and Parliamentary Practice

— Policy and Institutional Intervention for Financial Inclusion: A Legacy to be Built Upon

— Articulating Policy and Institutional Agenda for Future Transformation of India

Sessions will also include presentations of selected student projects that address developmental and institutional challenges. Talking about this special course, Prof. Vijaya Sherry Chand said, “Listening to Shri Pranab Mukherjee, our students should develop a better understanding of the politics of inclusive development.”

