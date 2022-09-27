IIMA, Nykaa team up to form research chair in consumer technology

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) today signed an agreement with Nykaa, to set up the “Nykaa Chair in Consumer Technology”.

This partnership has been established with the aim of promoting scientific practice of marketing. The focus will be on research and education that will present insights on the impact of digital, social, and mobile technologies on business models, customer behavior, and social changes at large and will facilitate incorporation of AI and machine learning insights in a disrupted marketplace.

Read | Advanced certificate course for beauty professionals launched by Nykaa PRO

It will also deploy economic and statistical models to measure the role of the Internet and new media on consumer and firm behavior and understand the privacy-preserving future of digital advertising.

The Chair will also work closely with faculty members associated with the already-established Centres of Excellence in new age areas in technology such as Centre for Digital Transformation (CDT) and Brij Disa Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (CDSAI).

“With advancements in technological innovations in the last decade, the nature of technology and its social-economic impact has significantly evolved. Consumer connectedness through virtual and augmented environments and increased usage of digital tools across cultures requires knowledge on aspects of consumer tech innovation. Through our partnership with Nykaa, we aim to work together on finding research solutions to some of the immediate, real-time questions in the consumer tech space. We look forward to bringing on board a talented, research focused individual to take up this position at the institute,” said Professor Errol D’Souza, Director, IIMA.