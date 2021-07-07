IIM Udaipur: Application process begins for MBA in global supply chain and digital enterprise management

The programs will be trimester-based and will be divided into compulsory courses and two elective courses from a list of more than 30 courses

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) has started applications today for its one-year MBAs in Global Supply Chain Management and Digital Enterprise Management for the academic session 2022-2023. Interested and eligible candidates may apply for the programmes at the official IIMU website — iimu.ac.in.

It’s a 12-month full-time residential MBA programmes and are open to graduates in any discipline. The programmes will be trimester-based and will be divided into compulsory courses and two elective courses from a list of more than 30 courses covering subjects in general management and in respective areas of specialisation — supply chain and digital, said Prof Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur.

To be eligible for the programmes, candidates must have a minimum of 10+2 years of school education and 3 years of university education with a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any discipline. They must also hold valid GMAT/ GRE/ CAT scores of tests taken in 2018 or later. Candidates must also have prior full-time work experience of at least 36 months as of February 28, 2022.

IIM-Udaipur will conduct four admission cycles for the programmes. The first cycle commenced on July 7 and the last date to submit online applications in this cycle is August 20. The results for the first cycle will be announced on September 8. Information about the next admission cycles can be found on the official IIM-U website.

The selection process for the programmes involves three steps. Candidates will be shortlisted by the institute on the basis of the eligibility criteria and will be called for a personal interview. On the basis of the candidate’s demographic profile, academic profile, work experience, score in GMAT/GRE/CAT and personal interview, an offer of admission will be made.