Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
IIM Udaipur MBA placement: Increase in average CTC, highest stood at Rs 36 lakh  

The top 50 per cent bagged an average of Rs 24 lakh. The average CTC of the whole batch stood at 20.3 lakh per annum.

IIM Udaipur registers increase in CTC offers.
There is a 14 per cent increase in the average CTC in the final placement of IIM Udaipur’s MBA batch. The highest CTC stood at Rs 36 lakh with the top 25 per cent of the batch receiving an average CTC of Rs 28 lakh offer. The top 50 per cent bagged an average of Rs 24 lakh. The average CTC of the whole batch stood at 20.3 lakh per annum.

Moreover, the pre-placement offers through summer internships rose by 30 per cent, claims IIM-U.

Prof Ashok Banerjee, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, “I am happy to see our students achieve unprecedented success in their final placements. Our focus on industry-relevant curriculum, practical learning, and mentorship has paid off, and our graduates are now thriving in top companies across various sectors. We are dedicated to maintaining this momentum and equipping our students with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to excel in their careers and make a positive impact on the global business environment.”

Some of the prominent re-visiting recruiters for final placements include Accenture Strategy, Amazon, Bain and Company, Bajaj Auto, BNY, Cisco, Ernst & Young, Goldman Sachs, General Electric, JPMC, McKinsey, Pidilite, PWC, Wells Fargo, and others. Some of the new recruiters included Adani Group, Bank of America, Clearing Corporation of India, Everest Group, Godrej & Boyce, Orient Electric, SBI Capital Markets, Schneider Electric, Shalina Healthcare, State Street, and Times Group, amongst others.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-03-2023 at 16:48 IST
