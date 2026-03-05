IIM Udaipur launches BBA programme with bilingual support; applications open

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIM Udaipur) has announced the launch of its Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Programme. The initiative is designed to combine academic rigour with wider access and national reach, with applications for the inaugural 2026 cohort opened today.
The four-year programme has been developed as a flexible, digital-first undergraduate pathway aligned with the National Education Policy 2020. Its structure allows students to earn credentials at different stages: a Certificate after Year 1, a Diploma after Year 2, a BBA degree after Year 3, and a BBA (Honours) after an optional fourth year.
A feature of the programme is its language model. Instruction is primarily Hindi-first, but bilingual support is integrated throughout. Recorded resources are provided in Hindi, with English versions also available.
Admissions for the 2026 cohort will be conducted entirely online. The application window runs from March 4, 2026, to May 31, 2026, with the programme scheduled to commence on July 6, 2026. Applicants who have completed Class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board—including learners from any stream and NIOS pathways—are eligible to apply. There is no separate entrance examination; admission will be based on eligibility and document verification.
The fee structure begins at Rs 50,000 in Year 1 under a transparent tiered model. Merit-based and means-based scholarships, along with fee waivers for eligible students, are intended to support wider participation and reduce financial barriers to entry.
The programme is designed for students with different qualifications, including recent school graduates as well as those seeking flexible pathways into management education. The learning model combines faculty-designed recorded content with live tutorials, faculty masterclasses, discussion forums, and invigilated examinations conducted through in-person centres, ensuring academic credibility while enabling study from anywhere.
IIM Udaipur Director Prof. Ashok Banerjee emphasised that access and excellence must go hand in hand. “At IIM Udaipur, we believe that access and excellence must move forward together. This BBA has been created to extend the quality and discipline of IIM education to a much wider group of learners—those who seek flexibility, those who learn best in Hindi, and those who value the confidence of bilingual support. Our aspiration is simple: talent should never be held back by language, location, or circumstance,” he said.
Detailed information on eligibility, fees, scholarships, and the application process is available on the official IIM Udaipur website.