IIM Udaipur launches BBA programme with bilingual support; applications open

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIM Udaipur) has announced the launch of its Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Programme. The initiative is designed to combine academic rigour with wider access and national reach, with applications for the inaugural 2026 cohort opened today.

The four-year programme has been developed as a flexible, digital-first undergraduate pathway aligned with the National Education Policy 2020. Its structure allows students to earn credentials at different stages: a Certificate after Year 1, a Diploma after Year 2, a BBA degree after Year 3, and a BBA (Honours) after an optional fourth year.

A feature of the programme is its language model. Instruction is primarily Hindi-first, but bilingual support is integrated throughout. Recorded resources are provided in Hindi, with English versions also available.