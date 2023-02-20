scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
IIM Udaipur launches 10-days summer programme for MBA aspirants

Students above 18 of years of age or who are either graduates or completed the first year of graduation are eligible to apply.

IIM Udaipur summer programme in managementThe application process begins on February 21 and last date to apply is April 21. Interested candidates can appy at iimu.ac.in. (Image Source: IIM Udaipur/ File image)
Indian Institute of Management Udaipur today launched a summer programme in management primarily designed for MBA aspirants. This 10-day summer programme will be held at IIM Udaipur campus from May 2 to May 12.

Students above 18 of years of age or who are either graduates or completed the first year of graduation are eligible to apply. The application process begins on February 21 and last date to apply is April 21. Interested candidates can apply at iimu.ac.in 

IIT Jodhpur registration process begins for MBA programme

As per the release, the programme will cover the essential aspects of management studies, focusing on business environment, innovation and entrepreneurship, digital transformation, and business communication. 

This programme is for students who want to experience student life at an IIM as a build-up to applying for an MBA programme and those interested in a one-time experience.

The participants will get exposure to the case method of teaching and earn an IIM Udaipur – Summer Program in Management – Certificate of Participation on completing the programme.

 

