IIM-Udaipur invites applications for PG diploma in business administration for working executives

IIM-Udaipur admissions 2021: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM-Udaipur) has invited applications for the post graduate diploma in business administration for working executives (PGDBAWE). Interested candidates can apply at iimu.ac.in. It was launched last year.

The programme aims to build strong fundamentals and leadership skills in areas of finance and marketing. The courses will be commenced in July, and classes are scheduled to be held on Saturday and Sunday.

The working professionals with the company’s financial arrangement or full/ part fee sponsorship can enroll in the programme. Director, IIM-Udaipur, Janat Shah said, “The Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration for Working Executives is structured around career-advancement, leadership and strategy, and provides a well-rounded exposure to business management. The highlight of this weekend’s program is that the executives can upskill and live a campus-learning experience without a career break.”

Eligibility:

The candidates need to have an employer’s prior approval with a minimum of three years of work experience required. They should possess a minimum bachelor’s degree with valid GMAT/ GRE/ CAT scores. The candidates without a valid GMAT/ GRE score can appear in the institute’s admission test held on April 4, 2021.

For details, candidates can refer to the official website- iimu.ac.in.