IIM-Udaipur invites applications for one-year MBA in global supply chain management

The qualified candidates can apply for admission for the one-year MBA programme from May 5. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The Indian Institute of Management(IIM-Udaipur) has invited applications for the one-year MBA programme in global supply chain management. According to IIM-Udaipur, “the programme is designed with the aim to develop future leaders in global supply chain management and logistics. The program content includes live projects, industry interactions and offers career opportunities in companies across E-commerce, FMCG, manufacturing, retail, and many more such domains.”

The advisory board for the programme consists of highly experienced supply chain professionals from some of the leading companies including Infosys, Delhivery and DP world.

READ | IIM-Udaipur announces 18 online management courses

Director Janat Shah said, “Effective supply chain management can provide companies with a major competitive advantage since all the large brands are moving towards global markets. IIMU’s GSCM program’s curriculum is uniquely conceived to equip students with business tools, global mindset and interpersonal skills to contribute towards the global supply chain community.”

READ | Why is CAT 2020 registration lowest since 2016?

Eligibility criteria:

The minimum eligibility criteria for the programme is three year’s Bachelor’s degree with valid GMAT/ GRE/ CAT scores. The minimum work experience required is 3 years as of March 31, 2021.

Read | Here’s how IITs, IIMs are planning to get jobs for their students in Covid-hit economy

Selection procedure:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of eligibility criteria, following an interview. The selection process will be conducted in four phases, and the results will be announced on November 18, December 30, January 29 and, March 12.

Application process:

The application process is being held in four phases- (September 15- October 31), (November 2- December 12), (December 13- January 11), (January 13- February 15). The qualified candidates can apply for admission for the one-year MBA programme from May 5.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd