IIM-Udaipur appoints Prof Ashok Banerjee as new director

IIM Udaipur today appointed Prof Ashok Banerjee as its new director. Prof Banerjee, who is faculty at IIM Calcutta, succeeds Prof Janat Shah who has helmed the institute since its inception in 2011. Prof Banerjee is a Chartered Accountant and holds an MCom degree from Calcutta University and a PhD from Rajasthan University.

The new director has a vast experience as a senior professor in the Finance and Control area, as per a statement by IIM-U. His research interests are in the areas of high-frequency finance, Fintech, and sentiment analysis. He was the Dean (New Initiatives and External Relations) at IIM Calcutta from 2012 to 2015. Prior to joining IIM Calcutta, he was a professor at IIM Lucknow.

He also serves as an independent director on the boards of companies in the financial and technology sectors. During his stint as Dean, Prof Banerjee is credited with setting up an incubator at IIM Calcutta, called IIM Calcutta Innovation Park, which is recognized by the Department of Science & Technology as a Technology Business Incubator.

Prof Banerjee was the founder-coordinator of the Financial Research and Trading Laboratory of IIM Calcutta. He was instrumental in starting the International Finance Conference in 2009 at IIM Calcutta. The conference is now rechristened as India Finance Conference and is organized jointly by IIM Calcutta, IIM Bangalore and IIM Ahmedabad.

Prof Banerjee’s appointment comes following Prof Janat Shah’s completion of his second term. With an additional year in-between the two terms, he was in effect at the helm for 11 years, right from inception. Under Prof Shah’s, IIM Udaipur has emerged as a globally ranked and accredited institute.

IIM Udaipur was only the fourth IIM and youngest B-School to get either ACCSB or EQUIS accreditation. It became only the third IIM to be ranked in the prestigious FT Global Top 100 MIM Rankings for the 3rd consecutive year in 2021, as also the youngest B-School in Asia to be in it.

In QS 2022 MIM World Rankings 2022 it was the youngest B-School in the World and only the 7th IIM. IIMU is also ranked 4th in India in Research as per UT Dallas research ranking methodology.

In this short history of a decade, the Institute also took several initiatives that have set it apart. Notable amongst them are setting up a Consumer Culture Lab (only B-School in India), Centres of Excellence in Global Supply Chain Management, Digital Enterprise Management and Healthcare. The world, India included, saw the immense importance of all these areas, in the recent pandemic years.

On the selection of Prof Ashok Banerjee and his taking over as the director of IIM Udaipur, Pankaj Patel, chairman, Board of Governors of IIM Udaipur said: “We welcome Prof Ashok Banerjee as the new Director of IIM Udaipur. We have in him a distinguished academic and an able administrator, best suited to lead IIM Udaipur to early fulfilment of its Vision 2030.”

On being appointed the new Director of IIM Udaipur, Prof Ashok Banerjee said, “It is with a sense of pride and happiness that I join IIM Udaipur’s remarkable journey as the Director. I look forward to the support of the Board and all stakeholders as we take the Institute further ahead. IIMU has a well-set vision to be a globally recognized B-School, built on the pillars of student transformation and excellence in research. I’m excited and privileged to be a part of it. I thank Pankaj Patel and the Board for providing me this opportunity.”