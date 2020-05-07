IIM-Udaipur announces 18 online management courses

The courses are offered as elective courses and voluntary courses under Operations, HR, Marketing, Finance, Analytics, etc. Representational image/ gettyimages.in The courses are offered as elective courses and voluntary courses under Operations, HR, Marketing, Finance, Analytics, etc. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur has announced 18 online management courses on its virtual learning platform to ensure uninterrupted learning during the nationwide lockdown for its batch of 2019-21. The courses are offered as elective courses and voluntary courses under Operations, HR, Marketing, Finance, Analytics, etc.

“We are setting up infrastructure and processes to move to online learning temporarily. Our faculty members are offering short courses on FINTECH, Blockchain, and Strategic Digital Transformation, amongst others, using online as the mode of education delivery,” IIM-Udaipur’s director Janat Shah said. “This initiative will help students utilise their free time more productively,” he said in a release.

READ | CAT not required, list of online courses with IIM certification

The institute mentioned that the students could pick one offered course/ bundle of courses from the set of credit courses. The successful completion of that offered course/ bundle of courses will make the student eligible for two credits of the second-year course requirement. Students could substitute the selected course with an IIM-U elective course of two credits.

READ | IIMs to announce list of shortlisted candidates by May-end

However, students are allowed to take more than the minimum required credits. In addition to the above courses, courses are also offered on Supply Chain Management, Marketing, Analytics, Channel Management, Financial Markets, Investment Strategy, People Analytics, New Technologies for Business Leaders, Digital Product Management, and Fundamentals of Project Management.

VIDEO | Short online courses you can pursue during lockdown

Besides, the B-School is also offering credit-less voluntary courses, some of which would be facilitated by senior faculties The course structure was designed to support students’ career requirements.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd