IIM-Trichy launches PG certificate programme in banking and finance

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Trichy has launched a new PG certificate programme in banking and finance. The interdisciplinary one-year programme is designed to build a high-quality academic rigour. The programme will be offered in partnership with Jaro Education.

To support transformation in the banking industry in this digital age and equip the professionals with requisite skill-sets, the programme consists of case studies, group projects, live and interactive class lectures, and the development of term papers, and simulations.

Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree, with a minimum of 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA to apply. Applicants with professional experience will be preferred. Reservations will be provided to eligible candidates as per government norms. Interested candidates can enrol at jaroeducation.com/pg-certificate-programme-in-banking-and-finance-iim-trichy.

The course helps to acquire key knowledge on the functioning of banks and NBFCs (Non-Banking Financial Companies), get an understanding of broad regulations governing the institutions, gain hands-on experience on real-world case studies, gather insights on new age products and innovations by banking institutions, and develop the ability to make strategy formulation and implementation.

Ranjita Raman, Chief Executive Officer, Jaro Education said, “The economic activity is expected to drive credit growth, forecasts to be 10-13 per cent annually. India’s digital lending stood at US$75 billion in FY18 and is estimated to reach US$1 trillion by FY23, which is almost a five-fold increase in digital infrastructure. The techno-functional PG programme will help the banking and financial professionals to build key skill sets.”

Prashant Gupta, Chairperson-EEC, IIM Tiruchirappalli said, “With the growing demand for qualified professionals, the banking & finance sector fuels expansion in volume and is predicted to set a new benchmark ahead.”