IIM Sirmaur placements: Rise in international offers, highest package at Rs 64 lakh

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sirmaur’s MBA placement drive saw over 250 offers from 100+ companies across sectors this year. The highest compensation offered so far is Rs 64 lakh.

A total of 16 students from IIM Sirmaur received international job offers from leading multinationals and FMCG companies. Apart from FMCG, the placement drive witnessed participation from manufacturing, consulting, ed-tech, HR, tourism, e-commerce and logistics among others.

Furthermore, the Indian Institute of Management Sirmaur (IIM Sirmaur) is an institution of national importance set up by the Government of India in 2015. IIM Sirmaur is one of the newer institutions of the IIM family in the country.

It offers two MBA programmes – one in general management and the other with a specialisation in tourism and hospitality management and a full-time, residential doctoral program.