IIM-Shillong partners with NCW to launch programme for aspiring women entrepreneurs 

The Centre for Development of North Eastern Region (CeDNER), IIM-Shillong in association with the National Commission for Women is organising a 60 hours real-time (Online) certificate programme in general management for aspiring women entrepreneurs of the North Eastern Region (NER).

The master class will commence on weekends from September 3 to October 16, and applications are being accepted from July 15 till August 12. At the end of the course, students will be awarded a course certificate from IIM-Shillong. Interested candidates can visit the official website — innovateindia.mygov.in/ncw-iim-shillong/

As per the official release, the vision of the workshop is to equip participants with the knowledge to follow an outcome-based learning paradigm, where participants will gain knowledge about how to start, run and scale up the business.