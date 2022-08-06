IIM Shillong inaugurates Business Management programme for Defence Officers

August 6, 2022 10:19:15 am
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong on Friday inaugurated its ongoing Business Management Certificate program for Defence Officers. The 6-month Certificate program intends to give the executives a thorough business management exposure to analytical, strategic, and entrepreneurial thinking.
Through interactive lectures, case studies, sessions with industry experts, management games, simulations, and student participation, the course seeks to emphasize experiential learning to the Indian Defence Forces.
Explaining the relevance of the programme, Prof. DP Goyal, Director of IIM Shillong said, “This programme will build on the skills defence officials already possess as a result of their years of excellent service to the nation, allowing them to utilize the classroom activities and interact with peers to further enhance their skills. The program offers an opportunity to update and refresh one’s skills using the newest, quickly developing technologies. It is a specialized curriculum designed to equip defence commanders with the skills, knowledge, and understanding needed for a seamless transfer into the business world.”
Dr. Goyal stressed to everyone in attendance that they should approach the six-month course like students, without taking into account their respective positions or titles and try to understand and learn from one another.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
