Thursday, December 31, 2020
2020: A Rewind

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for IIM-Sambalpur permanent campus

The new campus is likely to be built by April 2022. The state government has provided 200 acres of land for the construction of the campus.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | December 31, 2020 3:59:47 pm
IIM Sambalpur 1200IIM-Sambalpur to get its permanent campus by April 2022

The Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur will get its permanent campus in new year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the campus on January 2 in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Governor Ganeshi Lal. According to IIM Sambalpur, the virtual ceremony will be attended by dignitaries from the central, state govt and industry leaders. The campus is likely to be built by April 2022.

The state government has provided 200 acres of land for the construction of the campus. The education minister has also granted Rs 401.97 crore for the project. The proposed campus will be a fully equipped state-of-art structure with energy efficient green features as per GRIHA standards, according to the institute.

Director Mahadeo Jaiswal said, “We are privileged to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all other august guests who will be amidst us on this landmark day. With our core values of inclusion, innovation and integrity, in our journey of five years, IIM Sambalpur has been able to achieve a lot of success.”

