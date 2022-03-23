IIM-Sambalpur to develop entrepreneurship skills among tribals

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sambalpur, has signed an agreement with a research institute to develop entrepreneurship skills among tribal youths and provide them with quality education.

The memorandum of understanding with the Center for Adivasi Research and Development was signed recently for multi-modal initiatives and projects on teaching, skilling, training and global outreach, IIM Sambalpur said in a release.

Read | IIMs turn to supernumerary seats to attract foreign students

IIM Sambalpur Director Mahadeo Jaiswal described Odisha tribal handicraft as impressive. Tribal artisans and craftspersons could earn a good income, but they lack the entrepreneurial skills and a good market for their products, Jaiswal said.

“With the signing of the MoU, the IIM will now work to develop the entrepreneurship skill among tribal youths and work for their capacity building,” he said.

Efforts will be made to provide equal space and opportunity by linking them with global market so that the exquisite tribal handicraft can get a good and competitive price, the official said.

The institute will also work to provide a good market for agri products, which are high in demand but the tribals are not getting proper price for their products because of the lack of proper initiative, according to the director.

Also Read | Indian students in Canada more likely to obtain permanent residency

The B-School will also try to groom the next generation tribal kids for quality education. “Though there is reservation in educational institutions, one will not find many tribal students in the institutions of higher education.

“We will work on how more and more tribal students will go for higher education in good institutions,” Jaiswal said. The IIM faculties and students will visit tribal-dominated areas of the state from the next academic session. “We will also take the support of the Ravenshaw University and the Central University of Odisha for this purpose,” he added.