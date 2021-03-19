IIM Sambalpur launches Executive MBA programme

IIM Sambalpur today launched its first Executive MBA degree programme for working professionals. The two-year long degree programme’s classes will be held on weekends or weekdays evening, through ‘flipped classroom’ pedagogy mostly in the blended mode. The programme, as per the institute, aims to promote entrepreneur ideas and digital transformation of the country.

“The uniqueness of our Executive MBA degree program for working professionals lies in its cutting-edge curriculum to build responsible leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset, and specialisation in all functional areas with an emphasis on forthcoming disruptions such as Fintech, Cryptocurrency, E-commerce, Digital Marketing, Big Data Analytics, e-governance, Smart energy management, Gig economy, and Social entrepreneurship. The entire course structure is to make the program contemporary and relevant,” said Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur.

The candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree or an equivalent qualification in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent marks or equivalent percentage. They should have a minimum of three years of post qualification managerial/ entrepreneurial/ professional experience as of the last date of application.

A valid CAT/ GMAT/ GATE/ GRE score (not more than three years old as of May 30, 2021) will also be required. Candidates not having a valid test score as above should appear for IIMSAT.