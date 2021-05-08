IIM Sambalpur, Collector’s office collaborate to address COVID-19 crisis

The IIM Sambalpur has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Office of the Collector cum District Magistrate, Sambalpur, to tackle the COVID crisis in the area and assist in the overall development of Sambalpur.

The MoU will focus on areas such as effective citizen engagement and efficient health infrastructure supply chain management to deal with the COVID 19 pandemic; enabling research and solution frameworks for governance such as impact evaluation; creating a new class of applications and solutions that focus on optimising the delivery of government services in identified areas.

Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, said, “While the government is doing their very best to mitigate the catastrophe, it is also important for all of us to offer solutions and assist the Government in their endeavour. We believe we can offer a scientific approach in areas such as supply chain, logistics, operations, modelling and manpower management. The institute has created task forces with faculty and experts on efficient management of health infrastructure supply chains such as hospital beds, doctors, oxygen, medicine etc. and effective Citizen Engagement-Social Communication in the district of Sambalpur to begin with and to be rolled out nationwide based on its success.”