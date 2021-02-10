IIM-Sambalpur begins phase-wise reopening, online classes to continue

The institute will take the decision of resuming physical classes depending on the circumstances and government guidelines, the institute said. (Express Photo/ Representational)

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur has started phase-wise reopening. The first-year and second-year students of MBA have started arriving at the campus in batches. Students who are facing internet and infrastructure issues at home are given priority to come to the campus. The classes, however, will be held in online mode for the time being.

Each student returning to campus will have to self-quarantine themselves for 14 days from the date of arrival at the campus in separate rooms. Each student must have the Aarogya Setu app active on their smartphones, as per the IIM.

Wearing masks outside their hostel rooms, thermal scanning of body temperature upon entering the campus, maintaining social distancing in common spaces, sanitising hands, and following all other basic norms is mandatory. Students are not allowed to leave the hostel premises other than medical emergencies. Students who must leave campus will have to quarantine themselves again, the institute informed in an official statement.

“The dining hall will also have meal timings for students and staff in batches. Thorough disinfection and cleaning of all surfaces will be maintained by the institute. Medical assistance like routine health check-ups, monitoring of students, dealing with emergencies will be provided during the quarantine. Two fully ready rooms with beds, oxygen cylinders, and other essential facilities for combating COVID-19 mild to moderate symptoms will be available in a separate building on the campus. A Medical officer/Doctor will also visit the hostel regularly,” the IIM said in an official statement.

The institute will take the decision of resuming physical classes depending on the circumstances and government guidelines, the institute said.

Speaking on reopening the campus, Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM-Sambalpur, said, “We will also be collecting the students’ travel/location details for 14 days before entering the campus. Students must produce a COVID 19 negative certificate which is not older than three days as on their date of arrival. They will also have to undergo tests at the end of their quarantine period which the Institute will arrange with the help of the District Administration.”

“Coming back to campus and meeting their friends and teachers, will create a positive impact on their mental health as well. Our students also realise the need to normalise the situation and are enthusiastic about their arrival to campus, some of them for the first time. However, the pandemic is far from over and hence stringent SOP must be followed to resume near-normal activities. Self-discipline is the key to responsible COVID 19 behaviour,” he added.