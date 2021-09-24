IIM Sambalpur awards Rs 1 lakh merit scholarships to 7 students who topped exam

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sambalpur on Thursday announced Rs 1 lakh scholarship to seven students who topped the first-year examinations. The scholarships were awarded during a function held to mark the institution’s seventh foundation day.

The seven students included — Prakhar Shahi, Yashi Sharma, Atib Mohmadasif Shaikh, Donia Elizabeth Varkey, Ambuj Priyadarshi, Srinath S and Tanvi Bansal. This scholarship by the institute was initiated in the academic year of 2019-2020.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, said, ”In intellectual capital, we started with a faculty strength of 3 in 2017 to 17 full-time faculty members in the current academic year. IIM Sambalpur was also decisive in initiating an international partnership with the leading 6 business schools of Europe and Asia during the year. Albeit being the youngest IIM of the country.”

The programme witnessed awards and felicitations of key achievers from various fields. Indian field hockey player and member of the Olympic bronze winning Indian hockey team, Amit Rohidas and renowned Sambalpuri singer Padmashree Jitendra Haripal, famous for the super hit song Rangabati, were honoured for their marvelous accomplishments.