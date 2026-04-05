IIM Sambalpur awards degrees to 416 graduates at 10th convocation, with over 70% women candidates

IIM Sambalpur has concluded its 10th annual convocation on Saturday, with 416 students receiving their degrees across five programmes. As shared in the convocation, from the graduating batch,

76 per cent are women candidates.

In the graduating batch, 314 students from the MBA batch (2024–26), 39 from the Executive MBA batch (2023–25), 36 from the Executive MBA batch (2024–26), 17 from the Executive MBA for Working Professionals batch (2024–26), 5 PhD for Working Professionals, and 5 PhD scholars were awarded degrees.

Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, Governor of Odisha, was the chief guest of the event. Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President and Managing Director of Adobe India, was the guest of honour, and Prof Chandan Chowdhury, Chairperson-In-Charge, Board of Governors, IIM Sambalpur, & Prof. Mahadeo Prasad Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, were present at the event.