IIM Sambalpur awards degrees to 416 graduates at 10th convocation, with over 70% women candidates

IIM Sambalpur has concluded its 10th annual convocation on Saturday, with 416 students receiving their degrees across five programmes. As shared in the convocation, from the graduating batch,
76 per cent are women candidates.
In the graduating batch, 314 students from the MBA batch (2024–26), 39 from the Executive MBA batch (2023–25), 36 from the Executive MBA batch (2024–26), 17 from the Executive MBA for Working Professionals batch (2024–26), 5 PhD for Working Professionals, and 5 PhD scholars were awarded degrees.
Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, Governor of Odisha, was the chief guest of the event. Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President and Managing Director of Adobe India, was the guest of honour, and Prof Chandan Chowdhury, Chairperson-In-Charge, Board of Governors, IIM Sambalpur, & Prof. Mahadeo Prasad Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, were present at the event.
Chairman’s Gold Medal was awarded to Srijan Chakraborty (MBA Batch 2024-26), Varsha Sameer Meher (EX MBA Batch 2023-25), Priyanka Rath (EX MBA Batch 2024-26) and Allwyn Francis (MBAWP Batch 2024-26), Director’s Gold Medal was conferred to Chirag Kundra (MBA Batch 2024-26), Sk Aftabuddin Mohammed (EX MBA Batch 2023-25), Rajkishore Kar (EX MBA Batch 2024-26) and Alok Shukla (MBAWP Batch 2024-26) and IIM Sambalpur Gold Medal For Best All Round Performance was awarded to Manya Singh (MBA Batch 2024-26).
In his address, Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, congratulated the graduating cohort and said, “The year 2025-26 marked a period of strategic growth, inclusivity, and academic distinction, with the institute elevating its position among leading business schools in India by jumping 16 ranks in NIRF 2025 ranking.IIM Sambalpur, due to its AI-enabled class learning, is being globally cited along with Harvard Business School in terms of learning innovation.”
Inspiring the graduating cohort, Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President and Managing Director, Adobe India, guest of honour, said, “In the last three years, the world has transformed- from a VUCA environment of volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity to BANI that is brittle, anxious, nonlinear, and often incomprehensible. She acknowledged & appreciated the beautiful campus of IIM Sambalpur & its academic innovation.