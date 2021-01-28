IIM-Sambalpur admission 2021: Application process begins for PhD programmes, check details

IIM-Sambalpur PhD admissions 2021: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur has opened the admission process for its PhD programmes. The candidates can apply through the website- iimsambalpur.ac.in, and the admission will be based on the Common Admission Test (CAT) scores.

The scores obtained in CAT 2020, 2019 or 2018, and in GRE/GATE/GMAT/JRF (UGC/CSIR) in 2020 or 2019 will be considered eligible for admission to PhD.

How to apply for PhD programmes

Step 1: Visit the official website- iimsambalpur.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘Apply now for PhD, E.PhD 2021’

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Verify email

Step 5: Fill application form online

Step 6: Pay application fee

Step 7: Submit application

Step 8: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The application fee is non-refundable. “Email ID submitted at the time of registration will be used for all correspondences until enrolment is completed. Change in email ID will not be permitted under any circumstances,” the notification mentioned.

The programmes will be offered in organisational behaviour and human resource management, finance and accounting management, production and operation management, economics, policy and strategic management, information system management and marketing management.