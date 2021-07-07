Like last year, IIM-Rohtak starts new PGP batch with 69% women students 

Indian Institute of Management Rohtak inducted the twelfth batch of its flagship Post Graduate programme and like last year, of the total 262 students, 69 per cent are women. This is in continuation to the historic gender diversity achieved by the institute in the last four years.

The majority of the batch lies between the age group of 22 to 25 years and is diverse with representation from 24 states.

There batch also witnesses a mix of academic diversity in the batch with students from engineering, commerce, economics, management, humanities, and applied sciences backgrounds. About 27 per cent of the batch has held previous work experience.

Prof Dheeraj Sharma, Director, IIM Rohtak, emphasised the online mode of study and highlighted the point of regular assessments after each session to maintain the rigor of learning for which IIMs are known.

He also encouraged the students to start the journey on a positive note in this unprecedented situation. He encouraged students to conduct themselves with dignity and have the courage to confront challenges of studies, employment, and life in a steadfast manner.

In an attempt to carve out a niche among other IIMs, the institute garnered significant attention from potential students for its extensive Covid related research work during the pandemic situation. IIM-Rohtak also conducted the oxygen audit of the hospitals of Haryana state during the crisis of COVID second wave.