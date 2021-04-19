IIM Rohtak virtually hosts annual convocation, 480 MBA students conferred with degrees

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Rohtak, today hosted its annual convocation ceremony. A total of 480 students from the MBA programme and 12 students from the doctoral programme attended the convocation ceremony.

Education minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ congratulated the graduating students and their families for their success. He encouraged the students to work hard and contribute meaningfully in realising the India@75 mission.

The minister highlighted the institute’s efforts in improving gender and academic diversity in its student population. In 2020, the institute claimed to have scaled up with nearly 70 per cent of students being female.

The institute had already completed the final placement process for the graduating batches with 100 per cent success with the participation of more than 100 companies for recruitment during COVID times.

IIM-Rohtak witnessed a 75 per cent increase in the participation of new companies including pre-placement offers. Consulting, sales and marketing, and finance were the most sought-after domains.

About 39 per cent of all the offers made were in the marketing domain. The institute attributed this to their increased diversity in the PGP batch with over 70 per cent of the female students and 50 per cent of students being non-engineers.

The roles that were offered include Brand Manager, Market Research Analyst, Product Manager, Marketing Consultant, and Business Development Managers. Some of the prominent recruiters included ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, IndiaMart, AuthBridge, Diaspark, and Blackhawk.

IIM Rohtak recently launched its new campus in Gurugram and will also be the only IIM to offer a five-year Integrated Programme in Law (BBA-LLB).