IIM-Rohtak to offer PGP Management course online

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Rohtak will now provide its flagship course, one-year postgraduate diploma program (PGP) in management online. The e-PGP course will be offered to working executives only. The course will be provided with the help of UpTop, an ed-tech higher education platform.

The course will consist of three mandatory on-campus modules including offline sessions at IIM-Rohtak campus at the beginning of each term. Each campus visit will last for 6-7 days and will be held at the gap of 3-4 months. There will be a total of 20 days of on-campus classes.

To be eligible to apply for the course, candidates need to have at least a bachelor’s degree with 50 per cent marks. Additionally, a five year experience of managerial or entrepreneurial or professional experience is required.

To be selected for the course, candidates will have to appear for a written test followed by the interview round. Only shortlisted candidates will be called for interview. It will be a 90-minute online proctored entrance test with multiple choice questions. Candidates will take the test from their own computers. The exam will be held on March 22.

The application process is on at portal.uptop.in and will close on March 14. The total fee of the course will be Rs 6,50,625.

