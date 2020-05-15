IIM-Rohtak to conduct IPMAT 2020 ‘from home’ on May 21

IPMAT 2020 will be conducted online on May 21. Representational image/ gettyimages.in IPMAT 2020 will be conducted online on May 21. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak will conduct the Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT 2020) online on May 21, 2020. The test for the integrated programme in management will be conducted via internet-based assessment where applicants will have the convenience to give the entrance exam from their home location, as per the release. Earlier, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the institute had extended the last date to register for the entrance exam to May 4.

The exam will be conducted using machine learning technology (capturing both audio and video movements) along with human proctoring to monitor candidates remotely. All the applicants will have an opportunity to simulate an online proctored (OP) test experience through three mock tests scheduled on May 15, 17, and 19, read the release.

The entrance exam will assess students on aptitude, logical reasoning, and proficiency in English and mathematics. Those who clear the test will be called for written ability test (WA) and personal interview.

“We are committed to provide the best possible online testing platform in conjunction with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. We hope that the IIM Rohtak and TCS collaboration becomes a benchmark for conducting online examinations. We will be holding number of mock tests for aspirants to familiarize themselves with the platform and iron-out any possible glitches.” said, Prof Dheeraj Sharma, Director IIM Rohtak.

The programme consists of 15 terms spread over a period of five years, with each year having three terms of three months. IPM is in two parts. The first three years build a foundation, and the last two years focus on management, as per the institute. The course is a mix of management and social sciences. The foundation years include mathematics, statistics, economics, psychology, sociology and political science along with humanities, literature and fine arts. The IPM students will have to complete a social internship at the end of the second year.

