IIM-Rohtak starts new PGP batch online, admits 69% women candidates

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak has started its new semester from June 19, becoming the first among the IIMs to do so for its regular PGP batch, though digitally. A majority of IIMs, including IIM-Ahmedabad and IIM-Bangalore, had begun the new session, but for executive courses only.

Meanwhile, this year, the institute has taken a huge leap by enrolling 69 per cent females in its PGP batch, up from 9 per cent in 2017. Since 2018, IIM-Rohtak has had at least 50 per cent of female candidates.

This year, the IIM opted out of the CAP to conduct its own admission process. Around 1.6 lakh candidates showed interest in IIM-Rohtak of which 8000 candidates were shortlisted for the interview. Over 240 students joined the course this year, the IIM informed.

Director, IIM Rohtak, Dheeraj Sharma informed that the new batch will be taught through online modes but they will be given assignments after each online session to ensure the rigorous study routine is followed. He informed indianexpress.com that the institute will hold 25 per cent additional sessions exclusively for discussions to facilitate smooth online education for students. IIM-Rohtak has been providing several courses in blended format including one year PGP course for working executives, two-year sports management course among others, thus, the faculty did not need any special training, said the director.

“We reached out to female applicants who were eligible for admissions to IIMs and asked them to consider us. There were around 12,000 such candidates. One of our strengths could have been that we start our classes on time despite the pandemic. Additionally, we tied-up with five banks to facilitate loans for fee payment. We stayed relevant in all aspects. Aslo, over the time our research reputation has gone up which was a major attraction for students,” he informed indianexpress.com

A two-day-long convocation was held to introduce the new batch into the system. “The biggest challenge of management is when you are managing an unknown problem, and being future managers, students should focus on the same considering the current situations,” said Suresh Prabhu, MP, who was the chief guest at the orientation event. “There will be certain externalities that will have a lot of impact on business and may disrupt, so while focusing on academic learning, students should focus on other knowledge as well from society,” he added.

Ajay Srinivasan, Chief Executive, Aditya Birla Capital, Kochouseph Chittilappilly, Chairman V Guard Industries, Madnesh Mishra, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, and KVR Murthy, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs also attended the orientation programme.

