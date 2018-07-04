IIM Rohtak registers 450% jump in girl students for current session

IIM Rohtak IIM Rohtak

For the first time since its inception, the Indian Institute of Management Rohtak has witnessed almost 51 per cent rise in the gender diversity of students. This year, out of 242 students enrolled in the PGP programme, 123 students are female which amounts to 51 per cent of the batch. This is more than 450 per cent rise in the number of female students as compared to the last year.

In 2016, only nine women were admitted to the course in a batch of 153 students. In 2017, IIM-Rohtak witnessed a significant increase as a direct result of the institute’s decision to increase the number of seats by more that 70 per cent. This year, the majority of the batch lies between the ages of 23-25 years and is diverse with representation from 20 states.

A total of 2 lakh students appeared for CAT this year out of which 1.5 lakh students were interested in joining IIM Rohtak of which, the IIM-Rohtak invited approximately 11,000 for interviews and 242 were selected, said the institute in a release.

Prof Dheeraj Sharma, Director, IIM Rohtak said, “Management institutes across country face complex challenges with respect to diversity. At IIM-Rohtak we have actively engaged with potential applicants through our outreach programs, management conclaves, and online interactions. These efforts have given us historic numbers in terms of diversity with 450% increase over last year and last year itself was nearly 300% increase.”

Besides encouraging female applicants, there are candidates from diverse academic and professional background including sub-lieutenant from Indian Navy, captain of Under-19 cricket team, and Physicist from DRDO. About 50 per cent of the batch has had work experience.

