IIM-Rohtak placements achieve 16.7% increase in average salary

The Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak (IIM-R) concluded the placements of two year post-graduate programme with an increase of 16 per cent in average salary. The average salary of the batch stood at Rs 18.73 lakh showing a 16.7 per cent growth over the past year’s average, which was at Rs 16.06 lakh.

As per the official release, the top 10 per cent of the batch received an average of Rs 34.68 lakh, and the top 25 per cent and 50 per cent were offered an average salary of Rs 27.15 lakh and Rs 22.64 lakh, respectively. IIM Rohtak also witnessed a steep increase in the number of PPOs and PPIs offered to the students, with a rise of 65 per cent over last year.

This year, the institute claims to have forged new alliances with more than 45+ new recruiters like GAIL, AB InBev, Axis Bank, Barclays, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Samsung, and Wells Fargo among others. Loyal recruiters like Accenture, Aditya Birla, Tata Steel, Amazon, Bain Capability Network, Tata Steel among others.

“The PGP Class of 2023 comprises 237 talented students, with 158 female and 79 male students having an average work experience of 19 months. The academic diversity of the batch is skewed maximum toward commerce and engineering,” the release stated.