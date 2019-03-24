IIM Rohtak organises 8th convocation

Indian Institute of Management (Rohtak) organised its 8th convocation during which a number of students were awarded, a statement said on Sunday. It said 254 students from PGP and FPM programmes were felicitated on Saturday. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Chairman Arvind Saxena was the chief guest at the event.

Addressing a gathering, IIM Rohtak Director Dheeraj Sharma said it was an achievement that all students were placed well in the industry as this was the 7th largest PGP batch among the 20 IIMs.

“There has been a four-times increase in the female students inducted to the institute this year with the best gender ratio,” a statement quoted Sharma as saying.

Rank holders Rajat Jain and Akshay Malik were awarded silver and bronze medals respectively. Prakhar Chabbra was awarded a gold medal for being the all-rounder. The UPSC chairman congratulated the institute and the students.