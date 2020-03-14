IIM-Rohtak offers online entrepreneurship programme

The course to begin from March 29. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha / Representational image) The course to begin from March 29. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha / Representational image)

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak has invited applications for its recently launched entrepreneurship programme. The 3.5 month course will commence from March 29, 2020. It would be provided through a blended platform – while most of the sessions will be conducted online, candidates will also get to stay at IIM Rohtak campus for two days.

The highlight of the course is that apart from learning to become an entrepreneur, the candidates will also have a chance to pitch their business plans to some of India’s largest investor firms, as informed by the institute. The course is being provided as a collaboration between IIM Rohtak and uptop – an online learning platform.

The course is called eMDP or executive management development programme. A total of 60 seats are offered and selection will be based on screening of the profiles of the candidates by experts. IIM faculty will teach the students throughout the course. The course structure includes legal, intellectual and financial aspects of creating and managing a start-up ranging from pitching a business idea to marketing to risk management to finance flow among several others.

The fee for the course is Rs 60,000 and the students will have to pay the fee in three installments. Those who already are an entrepreneur as well as those aspiring to become one can apply for the course.

