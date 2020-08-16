IIM Rohtak IPMAT result 2020 released, check direct link

IIM Rohtak IPMAT result 2020: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak released the result for the Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT 2020). The candidates who had appeared in the entrance exam can check the result through the website- iimrohtak.ac.in.

The candidates selected have to appear for the Personal Interview (PI) round. The dates for the PI round will be released later. The online entrance exam was held on May 15, 17, and 19.

IM Rohtak IPMAT result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website- iimrohtak.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link- IPMAT 2020 shortlisting of PI

Step 3: In the result link, enter application number, date of birth

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The programme consists of 15 terms spread over a period of five years, with each year having three terms of three months. IPM is in two parts. The first three years build a foundation, and the last two years focus on management, as per the institute. The course is a mix of management and social sciences.

The foundation years include mathematics, statistics, economics, psychology, sociology and political science along with humanities, literature and fine arts. The IPM students will have to complete a social internship at the end of the second year.

