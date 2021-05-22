IIM-Rohtak invites application for PG diploma in Sports Management

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Rohtak) is inviting applications for the fourth batch of Executive Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Management. Candidates with a passion for sports and an aptitude for management can apply for the course at IIM Rohtak. The programme offers an innovative, interdisciplinary curriculum that is at par with the best in the world. The online registrations are open till July 19 on the official website – admission.iimrohtak.ac.in. The selection process will include sports assessment aptitude test and personal interview.

Participants of the course will also have an opportunity to pursue MSc in Sports Management from Ulster University, UK on successful completion of EPGDSM programme. Apart from one 60 credit Sports Consultancy Project (to be covered over the duration of approx five months), all the courses of EPGDSM programme will be considered equivalent to the minimum credit requirement for the award of degree of MSc with Ulster University.

To be eligible to apply for the fourth batch of 2 year Executive Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Management, one must hold a bachelor’s degree (in any discipline) and must be able to demonstrate an interest in sports. Work experience in a relevant field will be an added advantage.

Indian Institute of Management Rohtak introduced the Post Graduate Programme in Sports Management in 2018, where it became the first IIM to train professionals for the many sports management career options like as sports event manager, sports marketing manager, sports agents, sports talent managers sports analysts, media and communication managers, among others available in the Indian sports industry today.

“Sport Management programme at IIM-Rohtak is expected to produce professionals who have the competence in various domains such as sport marketing, sports law, financials of sports, event management, sports infrastructure management, sponsorship, sports organizations, among others” said Prof Dheeraj Sharma, Director, IIM Rohtak.

The participants from the previous batches of ePGDSM have national and international level participation in various sports fields (Cricket, Badminton, Basketball, Tennis, and more). They had taken up intern assignments in various sporting events (BWF Super Series event, AFC Cup 2019, Chennaiyin FC (ISL Football Championship), POKKT, and others).