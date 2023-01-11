scorecardresearch
IIM Rohtak invites applications for BBA+LLB integrated programme; check how to register, eligibility

IIM Rohtak Admission 2023: IIM Rohtak introduces 5 year Law Programme (BBA+LLB). Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of IIM Rohtak — iimrohtak.ac.in.

IIM, IIM Rohtak, IIM Rohtak admission, IIM Rohtak 2023 admission, LLB, BBA, BBA+LLB, 5year Law courseThe academic session will commence in the first week of August 2023. (Representive image. File))

IIM Rohtak Admission 2023: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak is inviting applications for  the five-year integrated programme in law (IPL). Interested candidates can apply for this programme at the official IIM Rohtak website — iimrohtak.ac.in.

Read |LSAT-India January 2023: Last date to apply is January 11

Interested candidates can apply for this programme after completing class 12. The interdisciplinary programme aims at providing an in-depth knowledge of business management with intricate details of law and governance. On successful completion of the programme, the participant will be awarded an integrated degree of BBA-LLB.

Registration process

The registration process has four phases — the first phase starts with online registration, the second phase will have the shortlisting, followed by online personal interview in phase, and the announcement of the selection list and offer acceptance in phase four. Selected candidates will be provided provisional admission to IPL.

IIM Rohtak: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official site of IIM Rohtak — iimrohtak.ac.in — and click on ‘Apply Now’ link to register yourselves.

Step 2: The candidates must enter their mobile no and email id to register. Log in with your registration credentials and proceed to fill out the application form.

Step 3: Upload all the required documents, signatures, and photographs. Then, enter the CLAT / IPM AT registration details.

Step 4: Next step is to pay the registration fee of Rs 3890 for CLAT candidates or Rs 4175 for IPM AT candidates. This can be submitted through net banking, credit card or debit card.

Step 5: Submit the application fee and print out the application form for future reference.

The online application for registration in IPL through CLAT 2023 opens in the first week of January 2023 and the last date for submission is April 20, 2023. The online application for registration in IPL through IPM is February 6, 2023, and the last date is April 10, 2023. The academic session will commence in the first week of August 2023.

Eligibility criteria

— General, NC-OBC, and EWS Category: Minimum 60 per cent in class 10/ SSC and class 12 / HSC or equivalent examinations. The candidate can be maximum 20 years of age as on June 30, 2023.

— SC, ST, and PWD (DAP) Category: Minimum 55 per cent in class 10/ SSC and class 12/ HSC or equivalent examinations. Candidates should be maximum 20 years of age as on June 30, 2023.

