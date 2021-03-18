IIM-Rohtak introduces 5-year integrated LLB, admission through CLAT score

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM-Rohtak) has announced five-year integrated programme in Law (IPL) focusing on in-depth knowledge of business management with details of law and governance. According to IIM, the programme will create an opportunity for the students to pursue global legal education through a curriculum and pedagogy that best reflects the study of international law, comparative law, foreign law, and domestic law.

Students will also undergo courses in the domain of business management, international affairs, humanities, public policy, and foreign languages, it added. Also, they will get an internship opportunity.

Dheeraj Sharma, Director IIM Rohtak, said, “IIM Rohtak is the first and only IIM in the country to have introduced such an innovative programme that will focus on integrating management and legal education. The programme will result in excellent learning outcomes for participants of this BBA+LLB program that will make them astute lawyers with business management expertise.”

The course will commence from September this year, the online registration process was started on March 16. Interested candidates can apply at iimrohtak.ac.in. The admission will be based on the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) scores.

The successful candidates will be awarded an integrated degree of BA LLB.