IIM Ranchi, Masai launch executive programme in Business Analytics and AI

The six-month, fully online programme will commence on March 14, 2026. As mentioned in the press release, it will have management fundamentals with applied analytics and AI capabilities in response to evolving enterprise requirements.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 18, 2026 01:57 PM IST
IIM Ranchi, Masai launch executive programme in Business Analytics and AIIndian Institute of Management, Ranchi (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Indian Institute of Management, Ranchi, and Masai, an Ed-Tech platform, have launched an executive programme in Business Analytics and AI. The course is for aspiring and mid-career managers. The six-month, fully online programme will commence on March 14, 2026. As mentioned in the press release, it will have management fundamentals with applied analytics and AI capabilities in response to evolving enterprise requirements.

The programme is open to learners, including technology professionals seeking to move into managerial roles, non-technical professionals looking to build analytics fluency, business owners and entrepreneurs, students and early-career professionals interested in pursuing careers in business analysis and data-driven management. The fee for the course is Rs 60,000

Learners who complete the assessments will receive an executive certificate from IIM Ranchi. The cohort-based delivery model is calibrated for working professionals, with an estimated time commitment of 8–10 hours per week. Interested applicants can apply for the course: masaischool.com/program/iim-ranchi/business-analytics-ai

Programme details

The programme provides foundations in business analytics and artificial intelligence to enable data-driven decision-making at scale. It covers the full analytics lifecycle — from business problem framing and data management to predictive modelling and AI-led decision systems — alongside practical training in SQL, Python, statistical methods and machine learning.

The curriculum also emphasises responsible AI deployment, data governance and the ability to communicate insights through structured business storytelling. Participants will work on industry-contextual projects and case studies across banking, retail, operations and digital platforms, preparing them to lead analytics initiatives that support digital transformation and long-term business value creation.

Selection process

Interested candidates need to apply on the official website and then appear for the qualifier round, followed by the counselling process. The qualifier round will consist of questions from quantitative aptitude, data interpretation, verbal ability, and logical reasoning. It will be a 60-minute test. The fee for the qualifier round is Rs 99.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
fadnavis and ajit pawar
Fadnavis to take NCP’s demand for CBI probe into Ajit Pawar plane crash to Amit Shah
Reflecting on Bangladesh’s absence from the global tournament, Haque – the former national football captain – attributed the decision to strained diplomatic ties
New Bangladesh sports minister keen to mend ties with India: ‘Want to resolve this issue quickly’
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Rajpal Yadav
‘Paisa unki marzi ka’: Rajpal Yadav’s desperate plea to Bollywood for work after walking out of jail
This marks Macron’s fourth official visit to India since assuming office in 2017.
'Running in Mumbai traffic deserves a medal': French President Emmanuel Macron's morning jog stuns internet
KPMG partner cheating with AI
A KPMG partner paid a Rs 6.4-lakh fine for cheating in an internal AI test—by using AI
How Australia’s most watched sport, ‘Aussie rules Footy’, is slowly becoming a way out of desperation for many
Aussie Rules: How Australia's wildest sport is finding a home in India
Reflecting on Bangladesh’s absence from the global tournament, Haque – the former national football captain – attributed the decision to strained diplomatic ties
After T20 World Cup fiasco, new Bangladesh sports minister keen to mend ties with India: ‘Want to resolve this issue quickly’
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati opens up about health scare, Rhea Chakraborty says he was 'eating saltless food for months': 'I had to get my health fixed'
Gnani AI
‘Low latency critical for enterprise-grade voice AI assistants: Gnani.ai CEO Ganesh Gopalan
Advertisement
Must Read
Aussie Rules: How Australia's wildest sport is finding a home in India
How Australia’s most watched sport, ‘Aussie rules Footy’, is slowly becoming a way out of desperation for many
After T20 World Cup fiasco, new Bangladesh sports minister keen to mend ties with India: ‘Want to resolve this issue quickly’
Reflecting on Bangladesh’s absence from the global tournament, Haque – the former national football captain – attributed the decision to strained diplomatic ties
I am sure Yuvraj Singh would be proud that his namesake has created history, says Yuvraj Singh Samra's father
19-year-old Yuvraj became the youngest to score a hundred in an ICC World Cup — T20 or 50-overs. (PTI Photo)
‘Low latency critical for enterprise-grade voice AI assistants: Gnani.ai CEO Ganesh Gopalan
Gnani AI
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
Elon Musk, Tim Cook flag looming ‘global crisis’ amid AI-driven chip surge
AI data centre expansion is straining global DRAM supply, pushing device prices higher.
Rana Daggubati opens up about health scare, Rhea Chakraborty says he was 'eating saltless food for months': 'I had to get my health fixed'
Rana Daggubati
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Running in Mumbai traffic deserves a medal': French President Emmanuel Macron's morning jog stuns internet
This marks Macron’s fourth official visit to India since assuming office in 2017.
A KPMG partner paid a Rs 6.4-lakh fine for cheating in an internal AI test—by using AI
KPMG partner cheating with AI
Rs 1,495 crore for a card! The jaw-dropping story behind Logan Paul's record-breaking Pokémon card sale
Logan Alexander Paul Pokèmon cards
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Man caught on camera putting armpit hair in meal, refuses to pay Rs 38,000 bill at Sydney restaurant
Man puts armpit hair in meal at Sydney restaurant
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement