IIM Ranchi, Masai launch executive programme in Business Analytics and AI

The Indian Institute of Management, Ranchi, and Masai, an Ed-Tech platform, have launched an executive programme in Business Analytics and AI. The course is for aspiring and mid-career managers. The six-month, fully online programme will commence on March 14, 2026. As mentioned in the press release, it will have management fundamentals with applied analytics and AI capabilities in response to evolving enterprise requirements.

The programme is open to learners, including technology professionals seeking to move into managerial roles, non-technical professionals looking to build analytics fluency, business owners and entrepreneurs, students and early-career professionals interested in pursuing careers in business analysis and data-driven management. The fee for the course is Rs 60,000