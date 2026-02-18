IIM Ranchi, Masai launch executive programme in Business Analytics and AI

The Indian Institute of Management, Ranchi, and Masai, an Ed-Tech platform, have launched an executive programme in Business Analytics and AI. The course is for aspiring and mid-career managers. The six-month, fully online programme will commence on March 14, 2026. As mentioned in the press release, it will have management fundamentals with applied analytics and AI capabilities in response to evolving enterprise requirements.
The programme is open to learners, including technology professionals seeking to move into managerial roles, non-technical professionals looking to build analytics fluency, business owners and entrepreneurs, students and early-career professionals interested in pursuing careers in business analysis and data-driven management. The fee for the course is Rs 60,000
Learners who complete the assessments will receive an executive certificate from IIM Ranchi. The cohort-based delivery model is calibrated for working professionals, with an estimated time commitment of 8–10 hours per week. Interested applicants can apply for the course: masaischool.com/program/iim-ranchi/business-analytics-ai
The programme provides foundations in business analytics and artificial intelligence to enable data-driven decision-making at scale. It covers the full analytics lifecycle — from business problem framing and data management to predictive modelling and AI-led decision systems — alongside practical training in SQL, Python, statistical methods and machine learning.
The curriculum also emphasises responsible AI deployment, data governance and the ability to communicate insights through structured business storytelling. Participants will work on industry-contextual projects and case studies across banking, retail, operations and digital platforms, preparing them to lead analytics initiatives that support digital transformation and long-term business value creation.
Interested candidates need to apply on the official website and then appear for the qualifier round, followed by the counselling process. The qualifier round will consist of questions from quantitative aptitude, data interpretation, verbal ability, and logical reasoning. It will be a 60-minute test. The fee for the qualifier round is Rs 99.
BoAt CMO Aman Gupta has made the highest investments on Shark Tank India 5, committing Rs 20 crores to 20 founders. Out of 91 pitches, 51 have received funding, with a total investment of Rs 74.38 crores. In the latest episode, Aman invested Rs 2 crores in a loss-making snacking brand called Mama Nourish, a clean-label brand made with grandma's recipes.