IIM-Ranchi IPM admissions 2021: Class 12th pass can apply; check selection process

IIM-Ranchi IPM admissions 2021: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi has invited applications for five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM). Students who have cleared class 12, regardless of their subjects or streams, can apply for the programme.

The application process will be closed on June 30 at iimranchi.ac.in. There are a total of 120 seats. The IPM programme covers management, marketing, accounting, finance, economics, information systems, data science, and strategic management.

IIM-Ranchi IPM admissions 2021: Eligibility criteria

Education: The candidates should have passed the 10th and 12th standard exam or equivalent with 60 per cent marks, 55 per cent for reserved category candidates- SC/ ST/ PwD. Also, candidates need to crack the SAT exam, as admission to the colleges is based on the SAT scores.

The students can appear in the SAT. The exam is held five times a year — March, May, August, October, December. Shortlisted applicants will be called for WA, PI rounds.

The entrance exam will assess students on aptitude, logical reasoning and proficiency in English and mathematics. Those who clear the test will be called for written ability test (WA) and personal interview. For details on SAT, candidates need to visit the official website- iimranchi.ac.in.

IIM-Ranchi IPM admissions 2021: Application fee

The general category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 2000, while Rs 1000 for applicants belonging to the reserved categories. The course fees for the first three years of the programme will be around Rs 14 lakh.