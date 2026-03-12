IIM Ranchi, FPSB India launch executive course in Advanced Financial Planning & Digital Finance

The course is designed for working professionals to earn the globally recognised CFP certification and build advanced professional capabilities in personal finance.

IIM Ranchi and FPSB India, the Indian subsidiary of the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd, USA, launched an executive programme in Advanced Financial Planning & Digital Finance. The course is designed for working professionals to earn the globally recognised CFP certification and build advanced professional capabilities in personal finance. The last date to register is May 30, 2026.

This hybrid programme has the technical rigour of the CFP certification curriculum with IIM Ranchi’s academic knowledge in financial analytics, artificial intelligence, sustainable finance, and digital transformation, according to the press release. The programme will start from June 2026. This is a 12-month course with a minimum enrolment of 30 students.