IIM Ranchi, FPSB India launch executive course in Advanced Financial Planning & Digital Finance

IIM Ranchi and FPSB India, the Indian subsidiary of the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd, USA, launched an executive programme in Advanced Financial Planning & Digital Finance. The course is designed for working professionals to earn the globally recognised CFP certification and build advanced professional capabilities in personal finance. The last date to register is May 30, 2026.
This hybrid programme has the technical rigour of the CFP certification curriculum with IIM Ranchi’s academic knowledge in financial analytics, artificial intelligence, sustainable finance, and digital transformation, according to the press release. The programme will start from June 2026. This is a 12-month course with a minimum enrolment of 30 students.
Graduates holding an undergraduate or postgraduate degree — following the standard 10+2+3 academic pathway or an equivalent qualification — from any recognised institution are eligible to apply.
Participants will gain expertise across financial analytics and AI-driven wealth planning, behavioural finance, alternative investments, sustainable finance and ESG frameworks, global regulations and compliance, digital finance strategy, and portfolio engineering. Prof Manish Bansal and Prof. Raveesh Krishnankutty will be the programme heads.
The curriculum is structured to equip participants with the technical expertise, ethical grounding, and practical application skills required to pursue the CFP certification pathway.
The total programme fee for the course at IIM Ranchi is structured in two instalments. The first instalment amounts to Rs 3,00,000 plus GST, payable directly to IIM Ranchi. The second installment is Rs 2,00,000 plus GST, also payable to IIM Ranchi. Together, these payments make up the total programme fee of Rs 5,00,000 plus GST.
This fee comprehensively covers learning materials, online access, and campus immersion charges, ensuring participants receive both academic resources and experiential learning opportunities.
Prof. Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Director, IIM Ranchi, added, “At IIM Ranchi, we are committed to developing leaders who can navigate complexity with competence and integrity. This collaboration with FPSB India reflects our focus on integrating academic excellence with professional standards. By combining advanced digital finance, analytics, and AI with the globally respected CFP® pathway, this programme is designed to prepare professionals to lead the next phase of innovation and responsibility in wealth management and financial advisory.”