IIM Ranchi EMBA student bags Rs 1.2 crore offer, Rs 52.50 lakhs highest package in MBA

The placement season at IIM Ranchi saw participation from around 96 recruiters, including companies such as Amazon, Deloitte and Accenture.

Indian Institute of Management Ranchi has released its Final Placement Report for the academic session 2025-26, reporting strong placement outcomes across its MBA, MBA-HRM, MBA-BA and Executive MBA programmes. The highlight of this year’s IIM Ranchi placement season was an Executive MBA student from the 2024-26 Summer Batch securing a Rs 1.2 crore package for a leadership role, marking one of the highest offers recorded by the institute.

The placement report was officially released on May 6 in the presence of Director Prof. Deepak Kumar Srivastava and Chairperson of Corporate Relations Prof. Rajeev Verma, along with faculty members and staff. According to IIM Ranchi, the student strength increased by 31.15 per cent compared to the previous batch. The average CTC of the top 25 and 75 percentile students also saw a significant rise across programmes.