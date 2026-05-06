IIM Ranchi EMBA student bags Rs 1.2 crore offer, Rs 52.50 lakhs highest package in MBA

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Indian Institute of Management Ranchi has released its Final Placement Report for the academic session 2025-26, reporting strong placement outcomes across its MBA, MBA-HRM, MBA-BA and Executive MBA programmes. The highlight of this year’s IIM Ranchi placement season was an Executive MBA student from the 2024-26 Summer Batch securing a Rs 1.2 crore package for a leadership role, marking one of the highest offers recorded by the institute.
The placement report was officially released on May 6 in the presence of Director Prof. Deepak Kumar Srivastava and Chairperson of Corporate Relations Prof. Rajeev Verma, along with faculty members and staff. According to IIM Ranchi, the student strength increased by 31.15 per cent compared to the previous batch. The average CTC of the top 25 and 75 percentile students also saw a significant rise across programmes.
For the flagship MBA programme at IIM Ranchi, the highest annual package stood at Rs 52.50 lakh per annum, while the overall average package reached Rs 19.24 lakh. The top 25 percentile students secured an average package of Rs 24.83 lakh. Among the participating students, 72.83 per cent were freshers and 42.93 per cent were women candidates. Around 22.35 per cent of MBA students received pre-placement offers (PPOs), with an average PPO package of Rs 19.28 lakh. The Summer Internship Programme (SIP) stipend also recorded a 23.12 per cent increase, reaching Rs 3.69 lakh.
In the MBA-Human Resource Management (MBA-HRM) programme, 40.54 per cent of students secured PPOs. The highest package offered in the programme was Rs 22.75 lakh, while the overall average package stood at Rs 17.74 lakh. The top 25 percentile students recorded an average package of Rs 20.95 lakh.
The MBA-Business Analytics (MBA-BA) programme witnessed a 22.16 per cent rise in the highest package compared to the previous year. The highest package in the programme reached Rs 32.13 lakh, while the average package stood at Rs 20.99 lakh.
The placement season saw participation from 96 recruiters, including companies such as Amazon, Deloitte, Accenture, JPMorgan Chase, HSBC and Maruti Suzuki across sectors including consulting, BFSI, analytics, IT and automotive.
IIM Ranchi has also secured a place for itself in the QS Executive MBA Rankings 2026. The institute is currently accepting applications for its Executive MBA 2026-28 Summer Batch.