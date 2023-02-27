IIM Raipur, Veranda jointly launch Executive Development Programme (EDP) in General Management

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Raipur today launched an Executive Development Programme (EDP) in General Management. This programme has been launched in collaboration with Veranda Learning Solutions Limited.

This one-year programme will be offered through a combination of on-the-campus immersion modules and live online sessions.

IIM Raipur launched this management programme with the aim of upskilling working professionals to foresee and take advantage of business opportunities. Candidates will be taught to confront challenges in this world of uncertainty.

Additionally, learners in this programme will be trained to become managers in their work spaces, so they will also be trained in soft skills. The programme is designed with structured academic curriculum that will be taught by experienced IIM faculty. This course will help professionals secure in-depth exposure to emerging themes, acquire a 360-degree approach to management.

Through this programme, enrolled candidates will also gain access to an exclusive startup bootcamp and personalised career support Services, among other facilities.