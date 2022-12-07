scorecardresearch
IIM Raipur to launch Executive Certificate Programme for chief supply chain, operations officer

The deadline for the 10-month long course is December 14. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at imarticus.org.

The candidates need to have a graduation degree
The Indian Institute of Management, Raipur has collaborated with Imarticus Learning to launch its Executive Certificate Programme for chief supply chain and operations officers. The course will be 10 months long and candidates require a graduate degree to apply for the course.

The deadline to apply for the programme is December 14. Candidates can register on imarticus.org. The course will begin from February, the first masterclass will be in January. The minimum experience required is five years and they should obtained 50 per cent marks in their graduation or post graduation.

Also read |IIM Raipur introduces executive certificate programme for Strategic Chief Marketing officers

The programme aims to help aspiring professionals in the field of supply chain and operations to upskill and gain better employment and promotion opportunities. And those who are already established in the field, it will help them acquire leadership skills in the area of strategy, operations and technology.

There would be over 150 hours of live sessions from experts of IIM Raipur and a three-day immersive session on campus. The graduates from this programme will also receive a certificate from the institute.

The programme is curated to develop a deeper understanding of management issues in the supply chain and operations segment while encouraging the candidates to interact with CXOs in and outside the organisation. There will be three masterclass sessions to enable the students to acquire a strong theoretical base. Additionally, the course will facilitate network building and collaborative learning, through interaction with experts in the field.

