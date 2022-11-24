scorecardresearch
IIM Raipur, SHRM, Veranda collaborate to launch PG course in HR management

The HR programme will be a two-year long course which will be offered in a blended mode. The programme has been designed for working professionals who are already part of human resources or are aiming to pursue a career transition to HR roles.

IIM Raipur, Online MBA, MBA programmeThe academic curriculum will be taught by the IIM faculty. (Representative image. Source: Unsplash)

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur today announced collaboration with Veranda Learning Solutions Limited (“Veranda”) and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to launch an Executive Post Graduate Programme (online MBA) in HR management.

The HR programme will be a two-year long course which will be offered in a blended mode via a combination of live synchronous sessions delivered on devices and face-to-face classes organised at the campus.

Read |7 Indian universities in THE Global Employability University Rankings

This programme aims to to impart comprehensive and contemporary education on people strategies and HR competencies to practitioners, aspiring HR professionals, and entrepreneurs who are seeking to develop and demonstrate capabilities relevant to the present-day demands of the businesses. It has been designed for working professionals who are already part of human resources or are aiming to pursue a career transition to HR roles.

The academic curriculum will be taught by the IIM faculty. SHRM will work with Veranda to structure Masterclasses with CHRO & Senior HR Practitioners based on the Global Competency Framework of SHRM.

During this two-year long programme, candidates will be given personalised career coaching, mentoring and support for career transitions in the HR field.

24-11-2022
