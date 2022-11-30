IIM Raipur introduces executive certificate programme for Strategic Chief Marketing Officers

The Indian Institute of Management Raipur (IIM Raipur) has launched a new course in collaboration with Imarticus Learning, a professional education firm. The course called the Executive Certificate Programme for Strategic Chief Marketing Officers will begin from February 18, 2023. The application deadline is December 29. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website– imarticus.org

The minimum eligibility criterion for the course is an undergraduate degree and five years of professional experience. At the end of the programme, learners will receive a certificate from IIM Raipur. Imarticus Learning offers EMI and installment options.

The program has four key sections – the CMO training course, wharton interactive simulations, masterclass by CMOs, and Networking to enhance net worth.

IIM Raipur-Imarticus Learning Certificate Programme: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – imarticus.org

Step 2: Click on ‘Marketing under Our Programs’ title.

Step 3: Then, click on the IIM Raipur programme.

Step 4: Enter your details such as name, email address, mobile number and submit.

The 10-month-long course is designed especially for professionals in mid to senior level roles. It aims to familiarise them with the contemporary challenges in the field of marketing and engage with CXOs within and outside the organisation.

The curriculum is designed specifically to foster an understanding of the needs of the customer, crafting marketing strategies and executing business decisions along with implementing masterplans to help the organisation achieve its objectives.

They would be provided with the theoretical information and practical exposure to make critical tactical and strategic decisions about customer acquisition, retention, and development. Five masterclasses will be held under market leaders with the intent of broadening their acumen and real-world experience.

Candidates will be provided with thorough and rigorous training by industry experts, including 120 hours of live interaction with the faculty of IIM Raipur, a three-day long campus engagement, and certification by the institution. They can avail the benefits and opportunities as IIM Raipur executive alumni.