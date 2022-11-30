scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

IIM Raipur introduces executive certificate programme for Strategic Chief Marketing Officers

The application deadline is December 29. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website– imarticus.org

The minimum eligibility criterion for the course is an undergraduate degree and five years of professional experienceThe minimum eligibility criterion for the course is an undergraduate degree and five years of professional experience (Express Photo/ Representative Image)

The Indian Institute of Management Raipur (IIM Raipur) has launched a new course in collaboration with Imarticus Learning, a professional education firm. The course called the Executive Certificate Programme for Strategic Chief Marketing Officers will begin from February 18, 2023. The application deadline is December 29. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website– imarticus.org

The minimum eligibility criterion for the course is an undergraduate degree and five years of professional experience. At the end of the programme, learners will receive a certificate from IIM Raipur. Imarticus Learning offers EMI and installment options.

Read |IIM Raipur, SHRM, Veranda join hands to launch PG course in HR management

The program has four key sections – the CMO training course, wharton interactive simulations, masterclass by CMOs, and Networking to enhance net worth.

IIM Raipur-Imarticus Learning Certificate Programme: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – imarticus.org

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”Premium
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?Premium
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...Premium
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...

Step 2: Click on ‘Marketing under Our Programs’ title.

Step 3: Then, click on the IIM Raipur programme.

Step 4: Enter your details such as name, email address, mobile number and submit.

The 10-month-long course is designed especially for professionals in mid to senior level roles. It aims to familiarise them with the contemporary challenges in the field of marketing and engage with CXOs within and outside the organisation.

The curriculum is designed specifically to foster an understanding of the needs of the customer, crafting marketing strategies and executing business decisions along with implementing masterplans to help the organisation achieve its objectives.

Advertisement
Also read |CAT 2022 Updates: 66 questions in each slot; VARC rated easy to moderate, Quants comparatively difficult

They would be provided with the theoretical information and practical exposure to make critical tactical and strategic decisions about customer acquisition, retention, and development. Five masterclasses will be held under market leaders with the intent of broadening their acumen and real-world experience.

Candidates will be provided with thorough and rigorous training by industry experts, including 120 hours of live interaction with the faculty of IIM Raipur, a three-day long campus engagement, and certification by the institution. They can avail the benefits and opportunities as IIM Raipur executive alumni.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-11-2022 at 07:26:48 pm
Next Story

BTS makes history at MAMA Awards 2022, Suga and J-Hope win big

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close