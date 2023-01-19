IIM Raipur, Digital Health Academy launch digital health professional programme

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Raipur today have launched a programme in digital health for doctors and healthcare professionals. Interested candidates can apply at the official website— admission.iimraipur.edu.in/admission/pgcpdh_application.

It will enable candidates to become certified digital health professional (CDHP). This programme has been launched in collaboration with Digital Health Academy (a Strategic Business Unit of Digital Health Associates Pvt Ltd).

Candidates have time till February 6 to register for this year-long programme.

It is designed for physicians, allied healthcare professionals, healthcare administration specialists and life sciences professionals. The course is an introduction to healthcare management with the objective of enhancing competence levels in using digital tools across continuum of care.

CDHP was conceived in 2020 after two years of research, brainstorming and consultation. The course will be taught by the prominent leaders and pioneers from across the world. The course will equip clinicians, paramedics, healthcare professionals, and managers to understand the digital health domain and the deployment of digital health tools.