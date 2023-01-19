scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Advertisement

IIM Raipur, Digital Health Academy launch digital health professional programme

The course is designed for physicians, allied healthcare professionals, healthcare administration specialists and life sciences professionals.

IIM Raipur launches CDHP programmeRegistration for CDPH programme will close on February 6 (Image credit: IIM Raipur)

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Raipur today have launched a programme in digital health for doctors and healthcare professionals. Interested candidates can apply at the official website— admission.iimraipur.edu.in/admission/pgcpdh_application.

It will enable candidates to become certified digital health professional (CDHP). This programme has been launched in collaboration with Digital Health Academy (a Strategic Business Unit of Digital Health Associates Pvt Ltd).

Also read |Kumar Birla willing, government wanted him for another year but IIM-A board voted to get new chairman

Candidates have time till February 6 to register for this year-long programme.

It is designed for physicians, allied healthcare professionals, healthcare administration specialists and life sciences professionals. The course is an introduction to healthcare management with the objective of enhancing competence levels in using digital tools across continuum of care.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 19, 2023: Learn about Annual Status of Education Report...
UPSC Key- January 19, 2023: Learn about Annual Status of Education Report...
How a birthday gift to a friend led Mumbai police to 2 thieves who had ev...
How a birthday gift to a friend led Mumbai police to 2 thieves who had ev...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
Read |Want to study PG medical course for free in US? Here is how

CDHP was conceived in 2020 after two years of research, brainstorming and consultation. The course will be taught by the prominent leaders and pioneers from across the world. The course will equip clinicians, paramedics, healthcare professionals, and managers to understand the digital health domain and the deployment of digital health tools.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-01-2023 at 21:13 IST
Next Story

NDA’s diamond jubilee celebrations commence with unveiling of logo and theme

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close