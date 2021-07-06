IIM-Nagpur welcomes PGP batch, fresh graduates constitute 37% only

The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIM-N) welcomed its seventh batch of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management, as well as the first PhD batch, on July 5, 2021.

The PGP batch of 2021-23 is comprised of 258 students, of which 23 per cent are female. The average age of the students, who hail from more than 20 states, is 24 years. In terms of academic and professional experience, the batch is quite diverse, with experienced workers from consulting, hospitality, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, banking, financial services, fashion marketplace services, EdTech, chartered accountants and entrepreneurs making up a considerable proportion of the batch. Fresh graduates constitute 37 per cent of the batch.

Prof Varsha Khandker, Chairperson, Admissions, welcomed the participants of the programmes, noting that the PGP Batch of 2021-23 has the highest proportion of non-engineers (21 per cent) till date, adding that students from more than 20 states of the country are represented in this batch.

She emphasised that in the programme, the students will focus on learning to learn, and exhorted the students to be open to knowledge, and seek it out in the world

The orientation programme for the incoming batch is scheduled from July 6 to July 11, to be coordinated by Prof A R Papi Reddy. During the Orientation, the students will be acquainted with various aspects of the programme, and the Institute as a whole. A