After boycott over disciplinary action IIM Nagpur backs down, allows all first-year students to take exams

Written by: Ankita Deshkar
3 min readNagpurUpdated: Feb 26, 2026 10:29 PM IST
After protest, IIM Nagpur allows all students to sit for mid-term examsThe flashpoint came after nearly 75 students stepped out for dinner on the night of February 21. (File Photo)
Days after a section of students boycotted mid-term examinations in protest against disciplinary action, the Indian Institute of Management Nagpur has allowed all first-year students — including those initially barred — to appear for the ongoing exams, assuring that no one will face academic loss.

The decision marks a de-escalation of a standoff that began after the administration moved to debar more than 40 first-year students for allegedly staying off campus overnight without prior permission. In an uncommon show of collective action, over 60 students had skipped their mid-term papers earlier this week in protest.

“Permission has been granted to all students to take the exams. Both first and second year examinations are underway. A later date will be announced for the paper that some students did not appear for, after the mid-term exams conclude. No student will suffer academic loss,” officials said.

The administration clarified that the restriction applied only to around 40 first-year students and was not a blanket ban. While several students initially sat out in solidarity before exams began, more than 100 students from a batch of around 300 eventually appeared once the papers commenced. Second-year students were not barred.

Officials suggested that some senior students who had already secured campus placements may have feared repercussions and therefore reached out to the media. They reiterated that there was no intent to cause academic harm and noted that provisions exist for students to reappear for mid-term examinations if necessary.

The institute also rejected media reports linking the controversy to Valentine’s Day celebrations on February 14, stating that a conference was underway on campus that day.

The flashpoint came after nearly 75 students stepped out for dinner on the night of February 21. Students said two campus clubs had informed authorities that the group would return late. However, when they arrived back on campus, comprising both first-year and senior students, they were stopped at the gate. The next day, several first-year students received an email titled “IIMN MBA Barred from appearing in Mid Term Examinations 24th and 25th Feb 2026”.

Students described the outing as an informal dinner, with some calling it a farewell gathering. Allegations also surfaced that parents of female students were contacted and spoken to rudely — a charge the institute has not directly addressed.

Denying claims of moral policing, the administration said that restrictions on late-night movement were guided by safety concerns. Officials cited a past incident in which a student was killed in a road accident on Wardha Road in November 2025, noting that institutions are often held responsible when such tragedies occur.

End-term examinations for second-year students are already underway and are scheduled to conclude on March 2.

