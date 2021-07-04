IIM-Nagpur launches PG certificate programme in data science

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur has announced the launch of the Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Data Science for Business Excellence and Innovation. The PG certificate programmes aimed towards early- and mid-career professionals who seek upskilling opportunities to perform effectively in their current roles and to take up greater challenges as they move through various stages in their careers.

The programmes range from 9 to 12 months in duration, are conveniently scheduled outside of work hours and provide working executives with the flexibility of learning from their convenient locations.

Atul Arun Pathak (Chairperson, Executive Education), welcomed the first batch to the programme. IIM Nagpur has partnered with Jaro Education for delivering these programmes.

Read | IIM-Nagpur introduces 4 new PG programmes for working professionals

Bhimaraya Metri, Director, IIM Nagpur, said, “We have three programmes currently, the flagship MBA programme, the PhD programme commencing this year, and the MBA for Working Professionals that we are planning to launch in August to cater to industry professionals in and around Vidarbha. In addition to this, we are also geared up to start executive MBA programmes in Pune in October. Discussions are underway to start a similar programme in Hyderabad over the course of the next academic year.”

The first batch of the programme has participants from diverse backgrounds. Participants are from over 60 multinational companies across domains – such as HCL Technologies, TCS, Wipro, JP Morgan, Genpact, and Bank of America, to name a few. The batch is composed of 40 per cent female professionals, with an average work experience of 11 years. The participants come from 31 cities across 14 states of India.

Srimathi Shivashankar (Corporate Vice President and Head – New Vistas, HCL Technologies), delivered the inaugural address at the occasion. She said that it was essential for man and machine to work together in order to enhance productivity and grow, emphasising that only people with interdisciplinary skills, and the ability to shoulder general management will become leaders of the future.